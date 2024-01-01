39 GRADUATE AS HEALTH WORKERS FROM RUMGINAE SCHOOL OF NURSING IN WESTERN PROVINCE

By Jim John

A total of 39 graduates from the Rumginae School of Nursing in Western Province received their certificates in Community Health Worker program.

The School of Nursing held its 45th Community Health Worker graduation ceremony at the Rumginae station on Friday.

The graduates were from Western Province itself along with other parts of the country who have successfully completed their two year studies in the CHW program.

Despite the geographical challenges faced in Western Province, graduates have been encouraged to be committed in their work to ensure continuity of clinical services in rural areas.

School principal Amos Kupaloma said the school run by the Evangelical Church of PNG Education Agency, train students in spiritual growth and quality training.

Both the graduates and continuing students have been challenged to learn and gain good attitude which can be practiced in their profession.

This will help maintain effective clinical services in rural areas.

Speaking at the event, the health services Manager from Ok Tedi Mining Limited representing the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kedi Ilimbit, Raymond Singamis said OTML is committed to work together with partners to support such institution in Western Province.

He furthermore mentioned that OTML will be signing a MOU with Rumginae Nursing School to use hospital facilities in Tabubil to train students which will boost their learning level.

The Rumginae health institution had produced over 700 CHW’s since its establishment in early 1967.

Currently, two nursing schools in PNG that is offering the certificate IV in CHW training and Diploma in General Nursing include the Sacred School of Nursing-Lemakot in New Ireland Province and Rumginae Nursing School in Western Province offering dual programs.

This health institution in North Fly District is recognized by the National Department of Health, Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (DHERST) and is progressing well for improved clinical services in Western Province and PNG as a whole.