STOP ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES

Prime Minister James Marape during his visit this week to Kimbe, West New Britain Province to launch and officiate the ground breaking ceremony on various projects urged youths especially boys and man to refrain from illegal activities.

Prime Minister warned the youths that if they continue with illegal activities law enforcement agencies will come down hard on them.

“We have bigger intervention in law and justice sector, government is serious and we fund huge money into Police and Judiciary including magisterial services. This shows that we don’t tolerate lawlessness in our country,” Prime Minister said.

“As your father, I would like you to refrain from consuming homebrew and smoking Marijuana. There are no benefits from beer or marijuana consumption.”

“I ask you all the iron boys if you do, Police, CIS and Courts will deal with you or whoever continues to become a lawless person in the society.”

Prime Minister urged them to give their education a second chance, if they left school and stayed at home.

“Government has open doors for second chance education. If you cannot make it to grade 8, 10 and 12 and you stayed home, go back and get second chance education through the Flexible Open Distance Education.”

“Over 15,000 Papua New Guineans have already enrolled in second chance education to upgrade their marks. Go to second chance education to help your parents.

PM Marape added that another option is to venture into agriculture and SME activities and not standing on the street, blocking roads and getting involved in home and public property invasion.

“One day you will marry and have kids, if you don’t work the land your kids will do the same.”

Prime Minister further said they will help in growing more Oil Palm and build factories to create employment opportunities.

He concluded by encouraging all the young boys to listen to the good advices and refrain from illegal activities that will jeopardize their future.