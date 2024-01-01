THEODIST SUPPORTS CHESHIRE DISABILITY SERVICES

Theodist Limited reaffirms its commitment to Cheshire disAbility Services with a renewed annual donation of K25,000.00

During the presentation yesterday in Port Moresby, the National Sales & Marketing Manager for Theodist Kevin Anderson, emphasized on Theodist’s commitment to the people with special needs.

“Theodist has a longstanding partnership with Cheshire disAbility Services, rooted in a shared commitment to social responsibility and community engagement. Beyond financial support, Theodist actively participates in initiatives aimed at making a tangible difference in the lives of people with special needs,” Anderson said.

“We deeply admire the work Cheshire disAbility Services does. Their programs empower individuals and foster a more inclusive society, and their dedication to improving lives aligns perfectly with Theodist’s values,” he added.

The General Manager for Cheshire disAbility Services Benson Hahambu expressed gratitude for the assistance.

“On behalf of the patron for Cheshire disAbility Services, his Excellency the Governor General, the board, the management staff, and all the beneficiaries of Cheshire disAbility Services, we’d like to say thank you to Theodist once more for coming on board and supporting us. The donation will assist us in subsidizing our operational costs for this year, as we try to make realities reach persons with disabilities by going out and providing interventions,” Hahambu said.

Cheshire disAbility Services focuses on enhancing the lives of individuals with special needs through various programs, including community-based rehabilitation, inclusive education, residential care and protection, and livelihood empowerment.

Additionally, Cheshire disAbility Services announced two upcoming fundraising events: the Cheshire Golf Fundraising on August 9th and the Governor General Red Feather Fundraising on August 22nd. These events aim to garner support for the organization’s initiatives, ensuring the sustainability of their impactful programs.