MAINTAIN GOOD ORDER IN KIUNGA

By: Jim John

Residents in Kiunga including the surrounding villages and public at large in North Fly District are being advised that the town authorities will be monitoring the movement of people in and out of Kiunga town to ensure good order is maintained.

There has been an increase in economic activities within Western Province which resulted in an influx of people moving in and out of Kiunga town and proper security system is needed to keep watch in North Fly.

In recent years, smuggling of drugs and gun trafficking into Western Province from the two international borders of Indonesia and Australia including Hela, Gulf and West Sepik Provinces, had created more law and order problems, therefore to reduce such situations, town authorities in Kiunga will impose tougher penalties this year as an effort to ensure public safety.

Following the recent public announcement made in Kiunga, Police in North Fly Command including the PNG Defence Force Kiunga based, will be working together to carry out their operation in the district and anyone found going against the rules and laws governing the society will be dealt with accordingly.

New Kiunga town Manager, Vincent William made public to the residents of Kiunga that this approach will continue to be observed in North Fly, so that people can focus on small business activities to sustain their livelihood rather than be involved in illegal activities.

He said town authorities will be working closely with North Fly DDA to carry out planned activities on how best they can manage Kiunga town and ensure public safety.

Residents are advised to follow rules imposed by the town authorities such as no drinking in public places, no betel nut spitting, control of rubbish and the observance of traffic rules among others.