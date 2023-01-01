PEI BETA PUBLIC LAUNCH

Earlier this week,Kina Bank today launched an e-commerce payment platform. This platform offers easy to use and a secured online payment system that allows customers to pay their bills.

This e-commerce platform is not closed to Kina customers only as it can be used by other commercial bank customers as well.

Pei beta is the first on the market that is fee free for bill payment, pre-paid phone and power recharges.

Kina Bank PNG Country Head, Lesieli Taviri clarified that this service can be accessed by anyone in the world.

“Anyone can register from anywhere in the world, so if your wantoks live overseas and they would like to assist you pay for your bills. They can simply register on Pei Beta, Taviri said.

Customers who would like to subscribe to this service can register by visiting the website (www.peibeta.com).

According to Lesieli Taviri, more features will be added to the platform in due time.