CHURCH EMPHASIZES ON HEALTHY LIVING TO REDUCE DISEASES

Pictured: Banner of the Wellness Clinic (Supplied Image)

By Jim John

Diabetes and other lifestyle diseases in the country can be reduced if people maintain good eating habits, cleanliness and hygiene practices.

This was the advice to the people of Goroka District by the officials from the Eastern Highlands Simbu Mission (EHSM) of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Their main message simply is, everyone is responsible for their own life and body.

The Officials have encouraged the people of Goroka that following health rules are important.

EHSM President, Pastor Johanes Fezamo and church leaders officiated at the 10,000 toes health campaign and opening of wellness clinic held at Gonix within the district recently.

“Your health is important so look after yourself. Everyday choices are in your own hands. Make right choices so it can help you to avoid sick and stay healthy.” he said.

He urged the health department under the SDA church in Goroka to continue to share health messages including clinical services to people in Goroka and Simbu Province where the church operates, as an effort to combat health issues faced in the community and country as a whole.

Over 400 people participated in health workshop, trainings and sessions which provided better understating on daily living with simple health practices.

Trainer of Trainees (TOT) Matthew Omena emphasized the importance of heathy living and encouraged the participants to help others in their own villages.

“High blood pressure, cancer stroke and other diseases affecting people’s life can be reduced if we talk more about health and practice them in our lives.” Omena said.

He has encouraged to continue to eat plenty organic food such as taro, yam, kaukau, greens, bananas and others which can strengthen the body system to fight against sick.

The people of Goroka and Eastern Highlands Province as a whole have been urged to seek immediate medical treatment at nearby aid-post, health centres and hospitals if feeling unwell and not to wait until sick is worst.

Meanwhile, Youths, Ambassadors, Pathfinders and Adventurers (YAPA) club of Bihute SDA church hosted its induction ceremony last Saturday.

All YAPA members have been urged to become ambassadors of Christ and continue to share health messages in the community for better living.