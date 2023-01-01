SUPREME COURT UPHELD DONALD’S SECOND TERM MANDATE

By Mortimer Yangharry



People’s Reform Party (PRP) parliamentary founder/leader and Vice Minister for Mining and Border Issues James Donald is now free from all legal interferences and will now steadily concentrate on providing national leadership simultaneously delivering basic development and services to the people of his North Fly Open Electorate in Western Province.



The Supreme Court leave application by petitioner Herman Kromnong has been refused and dismissed in its entirety by Justice Derek Hartshorn yesterday at the Waigani Supreme Court in Port Moresby.



Donald’s second term victory last year was challenged in the Court of Disputed Returns by the petitioner but was dismissed earlier this year with the petitioner appealing to the highest court seeking leave which was unanimously dismissed in its entirety.