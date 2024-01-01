VOCAL FUSION SEASON 11 LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE ONLINE AUDITIONS

EMTV’s iconic singing competition, Vocal Fusion, is pioneering a groundbreaking approach with its nationwide online auditions by extending the audition process to Papua New Guineans aged 18 and above across the entire country. The reality TV show aims to uncover hidden talents from every corner of Papua New Guinea.

Patricia Popei, the Executive Producer of Vocal Fusion, is thrilled about the upcoming season, emphasizing the show’s decade-long dedication to nurturing individuality and vocal prowess. The decision to move auditions online highlights Vocal Fusion’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, eliminating geographical barriers and ensuring that talent from diverse regions receive equal opportunities.

EMTV has opened its dedicated website link: emtv.com.pg/vfseason11/ and, WhatsApp number 7650 0000 to facilitate the submission of online audition video entries for Vocal Fusion Season 11. The online submission process is straightforward and convenient, with detailed instructions available on the Vocal Fusion Facebook page. Prospective contestants are invited to record a short video introducing themselves and showcasing their vocal talents for the chance to compete in this prominent singing competition. This online approach aims to streamline the audition process and provide aspiring singers across Papua New Guinea with easy access to showcase their skills.

Participants selected from provinces outside the National Capital District will be flown to Port Moresby by PNG Air and accommodated by Shady Rest Hotel, to compete for one of the sought-after 24 Vocal Fusion golden tickets. Winning a golden ticket secures a spot to compete in and potentially win Vocal Fusion Season 11, 2024.

The nationwide quest for Vocal Fusion Season 11 contestants, combined with the online audition process and panel of judges, promises a musical journey for contestants and viewers alike. The judging panel features the observant Graham Osborne, the accomplished Nathan Nakikus, and the talented Lavina Williams, who will also serve as the vocal coach and mentor. As Vocal Fusion Season 11 premieres on Sunday 30th June, audiences can anticipate discovering remarkable voices as the competition unfolds.