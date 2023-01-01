PACIFIC IMMIGRATION AGENCIES WORKSHOP

Over thirteen Immigration Agencies in the Pacific Island states convened this week in Papua New Guinea for an important two days’ workshop at the Apec House in Port Moresby.

The workshop was facilitated by the PNG Immigration and Citizenship Authority which aims to discuss and promote good practices of Border Management Systems (BMS). It also provides an avenue for Pacific Island nations to share their experiences, challenges and find meaningful and practical information on the systems each country is using and how they can learn from each other to improve since all Pacific Island nations are using different BMS.

Deputy Prime Minister and Lae Open MP John Rosso when officially opening the workshop yesterday urged all Immigration Agencies in the Pacific Island to work collaboratively and learn from each other’s experience to improve their respective BMS.

“We are privileged to host such a distinguished gathering of key stakeholders, delegates and members of the Pacific Immigration Development Community (PIDC). This workshop is a significant step in reaffirming Papua New Guinea’s commitments to the region through our active engagement in various forums including the PIDC,” Rosso said.

“It is a statement to our shared vision of promoting cooperation and collaboration among Pacific nations for the greater benefit of our region and its people,” he added.

Deputy Prime Minister Rosso emphasized that border management is crucial for facilitating genuine business, tourism, enhancing traveller movement and detection and deterring rogue elements that may pose a threat to the National Security of our Island nations.

“Through this workshop, we hope to impart a comprehensive understanding of the essential project management steps and considerations that each country should undertake before inviting tenders from border management system providers,” Rosso said.

“Evaluate vendor bids and considering costs are important aspects but of greatest significance is the need for any potential BMS system to be fit for the purpose of the nation itself and for the wider region,” he said.

During the workshop Chief Migration Officer Mr Stanis Hulahau expressed that PNG Immigration has made significant improvements to its Border Management System and is willing to share its experiences and provide technical advice to other Pacific nations in an effort to improve their systems.

“The various national security issues of our region must be addressed through effective bilateral and multilateral cooperation. This is why ICA has reached out to our Pacific friends through the Pacific Immigration network of PIDC to host this event in Port Moresby to provide an avenue for us to share our experiences and learn from each other and how we can improve our border management systems,” Hulahau said.

All Immigration Agencies in the Pacific were encouraged by Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso to work together and improve border systems in order to facilitate trade and investment in the region and at the same time address the national security issues.