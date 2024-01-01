INTERNATIONAL SDA PREACHERS ARRIVED IN KIUNGA

By Jim John

The busy traffic at Kiunga airport and town in the North Fly, Western Province came to a halt as thousands of Seventh Day Adventist Christians packed to welcome their international preachers for weeklong PNG FOR CHRIST evangelistic meeting commencing this evening in Kiunga, Ningerum, and Tabubil.

Pathfinders, youths and Gretutu SDA Primary school children including parents marched around the town today.

The chaplain of Sydney hospital Mrs Yvonne Hypolite with other nine preachers were warmly welcomed into Western Province.

The preachers came from Australia, India, Philippines, Fiji and other pacific countries to share Revelation of Hope Message to the people of Western and Sandaun provinces.

District Director of the SDA churches in North Fly, Pastor Mathias Anjo has encouraged the people of Western by stating that, this weeklong evangelistic meeting is not only for Adventist church members but for all people to hear the word of God which is a hope message for salvation.

Evangelistic meeting in Kiunga, Ningerum and Tabubil starts today while other zones will commence next week.