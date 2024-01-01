AIR NIUGINI AND PNGTPA PROMOTES TOURISM

Air Niugini and the PNG Tourism Promotion Authority (PNGTPA) have signed a collaboration agreement this week worth K1.5million, for the next two years.

In this agreement Air Niugini will support various tourism promotion programs aimed at boosting the PNG TPA’s capacity to deliver the objectives established in its Strategic Plans and the Government’s Medium-Term Development Plan.

Air Niugini will provide support worth K1.5million, towards the production of promotional materials to be displayed on Air Niugini aircraft to promote PNG Tourism Destinations, and support travel to and from PNG by TPA Personnel, travel writers, and tourism influencers.

Air Niugini’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Gary Seddon said PNG TPA and tourism across our beautiful country needs the support of key stakeholders like Air Niugini. It’s vital to collaborate and develop our tourism potential in Papua New Guinea.

PNG TPA CEO, Eric Mossman Uvovo described the partnership as a necessary tool to promote the country as a tourist destination.

Both Air Niugini and PNGTPA recognize the importance of sustainable tourism in PNG, which creates positive impacts for local communities, the environment, and the country’s rich heritage. This initiative strengthens the potential of tourism development in driving the country’s economy and social progress, generating income and employment opportunities.