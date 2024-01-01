Breaking News Business Highlands Islands Life Momase News News Bulletin Southern

OTML DONATES TO ESPG DISASTER RELIEF PROGRAMS

by Thomas Huliambari0177

By Thelma Allingham 

With the Provincial State of Emergency soon to be lifted, Managing Director for Ok Tedi Mining Limited made a timely donation of K500,000.00 towards East Sepik Provincial Government Disaster Relief Programs yesterday.

OTML Managing Director and Chief executive Officer Mr Kedi Ilimbit and his team visited the East Sepik District Relief Control Centre at Sir Michael Somare Stadium yesterday where they did the cheque presentation.

East Sepik Provincial Government Representative Alphonse Kami who was present to receive the donation thanked the People of South & North Fly and Star Mountains, TABUBIL for their timely assistance.

