BSP ACKNOWLEDGES DISAPPOINTED CUSTOMERS

With an increase in customer complaints on issues with BSP accounts and services following the bank’s recent banking system update, BSP released a statement yesterday to inform and reassure its customers that the commercial bank is continuing to fine-tune its operations under the new Banking System

“BSP acknowledges some customers have been let down by the level of customer service they received from BSP after the implementation of our new Banking System,” BSP Group CEO, Mark Robinson said.

“BSP apologises that our communication to customers has not always been as frequent as necessary,” he added.

However, the CEO is encouraging customers to get in touch with the bank if they are still experiencing issues with their accounts, or payments and have any issues accessing BSP Internet, Mobile or other banking services.

“Our technical teams are putting in place extra measures to minimise interruptions to customer banking services,” he said.

The CEO also confirmed that Kundu Pei service is now online.