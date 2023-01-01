STAKEHOLDERS CONSULTATIONS UNDERWAY

Following the launch of the stakeholder consultations on the Draft Revised National Content Policy (PNGNCP) of the Government on March 20th, 2023, by Acting Minister for Commerce and Industry and Minister for Provincial and Local Level Government, Soroi Eoe, discussions are being spearheaded by the Department of Commerce and Industry.

The department plans to further refine the Draft PNGNCP through its ministerial validation with the Constitutional Statutory Authorities (CSAs) by the 1st of June, 2023, with the final validation workshop to be held in the 15th of June this year.

While the National and Private Sector Consultations were held in Port Moresby, regional stakeholders’ consultations are still ongoing.

New Guinea Islands Region Stakeholders’ Consultation took place on the 13th of April 2023, in Lorengau, Manus Province, and the Highlands Region’s took place on the 25th of last month in Goroka, Eastern Highlands Province.

Southern Region Stakeholders’ Consultation is set to take place on the 9th of this month in Alotau, Milne Bay Province, followed by Momase Region’s which is planned to take place in Vanimo, Sandaun Province on the 23rd of May this year.

The PNGNCP is an important policy to guide all stakeholders in major impact projects in the resources sector in alignment to the government.