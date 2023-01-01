DONDO FAMILY WANT JUSTICE

By Lindy Suharupa



Senior Sergeant Ludwig Dondo, 54, was pronounced dead on arrival at Port Moresby General Hospital on Monday, 1st May, 2023 at 2:30PM.

Late Senior Sergeant Dondo and his colleagues from the NCD Dog Unit were responding to a report of drug smuggling and selling at ATS (Farea) Block when he was wounded by a stray arrow while at the scene to apprehend the drug suspects.

According to a media statement from NCD/Central Divisional Commander Anthony Wagambie Jr, the arrow penetrated his left rib, causing his untimely death.

Late Senior Sergeant Ludwig Dondo’s wife and children are still in shock.

Mrs Miriam Dondo, an employee of the Department of Justice & Attorney General tearfully said all they want now is for the suspects to be apprehended and put behind bars so Justice can be served to her children.

“I am speechless! I do not know what to do now. My husband was a very hard working man.” “He is always cautious and careful when out on duty. Yesterday’s turn of event was just unfortunate.” “I want Justice to be served to my children. The suspect must be caught and placed behind bars for taking my children’s father’s life”, said an all emotional Mrs Dondo.

Mrs Dondo said she received a phone call on Monday, 1st May, in the afternoon, alerting her of her husband’s condition. Upon this, she drove straight to Port Moresby General Hospital and was directed to where her late husband was laying.

“I was lost in my mind. I was shock.””When it began to dawn on me that my husband is dead, I threw myself over him and starting screaming with tears”, said Mrs Miriam Dondo.

The family’s eldest daughter Ludwina Dondo, 23, shared similar sentiments as that of her mother’s.

Ludwina tearfully said, “My father was a strong man, always dedicated to his line of duty. We want Justice for our father”.

Mrs Dondo said her biggest challenge now is to see Juliet and Violet who are fraternal twins and the last in the family to successfully complete Year12.

“Now that my husband is gone, my biggest challenge is to support my last daughters financially for their school fees starting now and into universities or colleges”, said a morosely contemplating Mrs Dondo.

Meantime, three suspects were apprehended and handed over to NCD Metropolitan Superintendent (Met Supt) Silva Sika on Tuesday, 2nd May.The prime suspect however is still at large.

According to NCD Met Supt an ultimatum of 48 hours has been issued to the community to surrender the suspect.

“Police presence in ATS (Farea) Block will not cease until the suspect is arrested.”He is known to the community hence my stern appeal to the community is to help police hand over the suspect to us”, said Met Supt Sika.

The police boss in the city explained that police will not hesitate to use reasonable force, if need be.

Assistant Commissioner Police (ACP) and NCD/Central Divisional Commander Anthony Wagambie Jr while condemning the killing described Late Senior Sergeant Ludwig Dondo as a member of the Constabulary with a colorful history.

ACP Wagambie Jr said, “Late Senior Sergeant Ludwig Dondo was a very senior member of the Royal PNG Constabulary hence police will not rest until the main suspect is handed over for the law to take its course”.

ACP Wagambie Jr said the case is now before CID Officers with the Homicide unit investigating the case henceforth.