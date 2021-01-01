Case on missing scientists officially closed

Families of the five missing PNG IMR scientists who disappeared off the coast of West New Britain province 10 years ago whilst on a malaria control programme have slammed the government in not responding quickly at the time of their disappearance and not doing much about the case over the past decade.

The five families shared these sentiments when attending a formal closing ceremony of the case in Goroka today hosted by the Institute.

The five scientists are Gibson Gedion, Lydia Petrus, Leonard Vavana, Tania Oakiva and George Dogoya.

The families of each of the scientists were respectively given headstones and some cash to take back to their home provinces.

The five scientists hail from Southern Highlands, Enga, Gulf, Western Highlands and Eastern Highlands Provinces.

Whilst relatives expressed disgust at the PNG IMR, the Police and the government, they also commended the efforts of the new Director, Prof William Pomat.

PNGIMR Director Professor, William Pomat says he will formally request the police Commissioner to reopen the case.