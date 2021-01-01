PM Marape announces deployment of security team to Solomon Islands

Prime Minister James Marape has announced the deployment of a 35-member security team to Solomon Islands.

This follows a request from his Solomon Islands’ counterpart, Manasseh Sogavare, following recent protests and vandalism in Honiara.

“The security team comprises 20 Police and 15 Correctional Service personnel, with the possibility of more if the need arises,” PM Marape said.

“Police Commissioner David Manning travelled with the team to Solomon Islands’ capital, Honiara, today and will return tonight.

“The officers, who have been fully vaccinated, have been deployed to assist Solomon Islands’ police stop looting and vandalism in Honiara.

“The National Security Advisory Council and the National Executive Council met yesterday to initiate the process, following a request from the Solomon Islands’ Government.”

Papua New Guinea was part of the Australian-led Regional Assistance Mission to the Solomon Islands (RAMSI) in 2004 after an ethnic conflict.