SP PNG Hunters name 30 men squad for 2020 season

The SP PNG Hunters have named a final 30 men squad for the 2020 season.

This comes after 11 more players were released from the club’s pre–season team from 2019.

The Hunters begin training for this season on Monday next week, with four test players joining the team.

The SP PNG Hunters play two trial matches next month.

The first is against the Central Queensland Capras in Port Moresby on the 22nd and the second on the following week against Northern Pride in Cairns on the 29th of February, 2020.

The Hunters open their 2020 Queensland Intrust Super Cup season with a match against South Logan Magpies in Brisbane, Australia on the 15th of March.

This is the first season for the Hunter under new coach Matthew Church.

