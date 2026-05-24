PNG CHIEFS SET TO ANNOUNCE ANOTHER SIGNING

PNG Chiefs is set to announce a Hostplus Cup premiership winning coach as its assistant coach today.

The teams football manager, Michael Chammas has confirmed that they will have the announcement made today as they continue to put together a team to take the PNG side into the Australia’s National Rugby League competition in 2028.

Luke Burt will be announced as PNG Chiefs’ assistant coach working under the head coach Willie Peters.

Chammas said the team is awaiting official announcement.

“We will officially announce it in the morning,” Chammas said.

The 2025 Queensland Rugby League (Hostplus) Cup premiership winning coach and former Parramatta Eels winger will be the newest member of Chiefs.

Luke Burt.- QRL

Burt made his Parramatta debut at the age of 17 and has taken over the reins as the Bears Hostplus Cup head coach, following the departure of Rick Stone in 2022 after serving as the assistant coach for two seasons. The club currently sits third on the 15-team points ladder in the same competition against PNG Hunters who sits at 14th place.