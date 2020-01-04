PNG Sets Up Fire Appeal Secretariat

A Fire Appeal Secretariat has been set up to assist Australia as the country faces Bushfires across the country.

The Prime Minister James Marape is the Patron, while the Chairman of the secretariat is Paul Nerau and Deputy Chairman Komati.

The Fire Appeal Fundraising is expected to run for 3-6 months to allow fundraising efforts to go across PNG.

Deputy Chairman Samson Komati stating that Australia has been with PNG through all Natural Disaster and has Given aid in the Millions to PNG, it is only right that PNG assist in anyway they can.

Enviroment Minister Wera Mori who coordinated the setting up of the Fire Appeal says the fundraising effort will compliment the National Governments efforts.

The Minister also clarifying that the Prime Minister is aware of the situation in Australia and once cabinet meets on the 15th of January will they announce there government assistance.

Meanwhile an appeal is going out to All Papua New Guineans, Private Sector and Churches to give what they can.

The account details will be released to the public on Monday.

By Adelaide Sirox Kari, EMTV News