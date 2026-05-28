By Bradley Mariori

A local community with the capacity to produce up to three tonnes of dry cocoa beans per month in Markham, Morobe Province is stepping into a new era of economic opportunity.

With the support from Markham District Development Authority – MDDA leading the charge to unlock its full potential.

Launching the Sagub Feeder Road, Solar Water Supply system, and Wampua Elementary School recently, MDDA chairman Koni Iguan said the developments are not only about delivering basic services but about driving economic growth through agriculture particularly cocoa.

“The area has proven potential in cocoa production. With proper infrastructure like road access, farmers can now increase supply, reach markets easily, and improve their income,” he said.

The projects were funded and initiated in 2025 by the MDDA.

The DDA is expected to transform the way local farmers engage in cocoa production — the backbone of the community’s livelihood.

For years, farmers from the area have faced major challenges transporting their produce, carrying heavy cocoa bags for approximately four kilometres to access the nearest highway.

This limited production had discouraged expansion.

The completion and the accessibility of the feeder road has now changed that reality.

This service is now providing direct access to the main highway and opening up opportunities for increased production and better market access.

In addition, the solar-powered water supply system is improving living conditions in the village, allowing families to focus more on productive activities such as cocoa farming instead of spending hours searching for water.

The establishment of Wampua Elementary School also signals long-term development, ensuring that children have access to education within the community while supporting future generations of farmers and entrepreneurs.

With improved infrastructure now in place, community leaders say more farmers are showing interest in expanding cocoa blocks, with the vision of turning the arra into a leading cocoa-producing area in the district.

Local businessman Mathew Yapi, who owns a cocoa fermentary and operates a joint venture with three of his family members, said the new road has already created opportunities for business growth.

“Because of the road access, we have gone into a joint venture to expand our cocoa fermentaries and also invest in Public Motor Vehicles (PMVs) to support transport,” Yapi said.

He added that if cocoa prices remain stable in the long term, local producers are ready to take the next step

“If cocoa prices maintain, we will need support from the district to guide us in getting an export license so we can export Markham cocoa to overseas markets,” he said.

With strong leadership support and growing local investment, Wampua is now firmly on track to turn its cocoa potential into a sustainable economic future.