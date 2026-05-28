FARMERS RECEIVE SEEDLINGS

By John Mori

A total of 15,000 coffee seedlings were distributed to Coffee farmers in Kindeng and Tuman areas in Jiwaka Province.

Funded by JDE Peets, a multinational coffee and tea company and distributed by Monpi Coffee Limited, the distribution commenced last week at Muk High School.

Manager Diane Anton said, “Monpi Coffee supports farmers through Sustainable Management Services by supplying farmers within network areas in Simbu, Goroka and Jiwaka with seedlings”.

She said 5,000 seedlings were distributed to farmers in Ulyia Area.

Mrs Anton added that the nursery not only intends to increase farmer yield productions in their farms during coffee season but to improve living standards from coffee returns.

She said, they supply commercialized seedlings to farmers with varieties like Typica, Brush and Mondo novo.

Monpi Coffee is one of the leading exporting coffee companies in Papua New Guinea with an exporting license.

The company has a dry green bean factory at Kornfarm in Mt Hagen and also rents two wet factories at Papen in Kindeng and Ulyia in Komun, Anglimp District, Jiwaka Province while also backing exports.

“I acknowledge Monpi Coffee Exports Country Director Alejandro De Jesus, Contreras Lara and Sustainable Management Services Manager Rifan Muhammad for supporting this project,” said Mrs Anton.

She said that the distribution program will conclude this week.