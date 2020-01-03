Gerehu mart closes indefinitely following manager’s stabbing

The G-mart shopping centre at Gerehu will remain closed for an indefinite period following the stabbing death of one of its managers during a robbery yesterday.

Police reported that at midday yesterday, five men robbed G mart, and attacked guards and employees.

One of the managers of Bangladesh origin was stabbed and a security guard was injured. The manager died from stabbed wounds while two others are fighting for their lives.

A Scorpion Security Guard, Jesse Paul, said the manager was stabbed on the chest while a security guard was injured.

This is not the first time a Bismillah shop was robbed as in 2016 the department and supermarket shops were robbed twice and a security guard was killed.

A statement released from the office of the NCD Metropolitan Superintendent states that after a thorough search of the premises, no suspects were found and that although two of the suspects were apprehended by security personnel, one escaped while in police custody.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, Perou N’Dranou, confirmed that investigations into the incident are ongoing as police have a suspect in custody at the Boroko Police Station.

The statement further states forensic police units are now working with the Armed Robbery and Homicide Units on the case and will release names of the other suspects soon.

By Natasha Ovoi – EMTV News Cadet – Port Moresby