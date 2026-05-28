GOVERNOR CHAN COMMITS K1.5 MILLION TO EMPOWER WOMEN THROUGH “MAMA BILAS PELES PROGRAM” IN NEW IRELAND

New Ireland Governor Byron Chan is flanked by Women Microbank CEO Gunanidhi Das (right) and Provincial Administrator Richard Andia (left) together with New Ireland United Church Head Bishop, Bishop Reverend Elison Tami and Sentral LLG President Terence Kamari to the far right. Picture supplied.

New Ireland Governor Byron Chan has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to empowering women, strengthening grassroots businesses, and driving inclusive economic growth through the official launch of the “Empowering Mama Bilas Peles Program” in Kavieng.

In a major announcement during the launching ceremony at the Sir Julius Chan Stadium earlier this week, Governor Chan committed K1.5 million from the New Ireland Provincial Government as a guarantee facility to Women’s Micro Bank Limited to support women entrepreneurs, small business owners, and grassroots economic empowerment initiatives throughout the province.

The launch of the Empowering Mama Bilas Peles Program and the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the Provincial Government, the New Ireland Development Corporation, and Mama Bank marked another significant development initiative aimed at improving financial inclusion and creating opportunities for women across New Ireland Province.

Governor Chan described the initiative as a transformative investment in the future of New Ireland families and communities, saying women remain central to the province’s economic and social development.

“Women are the backbone of our families, our communities, and our economy. When we invest in our mothers and empower them economically, we are investing in the future of New Ireland,” Governor Chan said.

“This K1.5 million commitment demonstrates our government’s determination to ensure that women, especially those at the grassroots level, have access to financial support, business opportunities, and economic independence.” The governor said.

Chan said the Empowering Mama Bilas Peles Program goes beyond financial assistance and represents a broader vision of empowering women through entrepreneurship, leadership, and cultural identity.

“This program is about giving our women confidence and opportunity. We want mothers in our villages and communities to become active participants in business and development while proudly preserving and promoting our Bilas Peles and cultural heritage,” he stated.

The event brought together provincial leaders, women entrepreneurs, business representatives, and community members to witness what many described as a landmark initiative for women’s empowerment in the province.

Also present at the ceremony were Women’s Micro Bank CEO Gunanidhi Das and Operational Manager Rex Noga, alongside provincial leaders and stakeholders.

Das welcomed the partnership and reaffirmed Mama Bank’s commitment to supporting grassroots women and small business owners through accessible financial and banking services.

He said the partnership will help improve livelihoods, encourage savings and entrepreneurship, and create sustainable economic opportunities for women throughout New Ireland.

Governor Chan said one of the Provincial Government’s priorities is ensuring rural communities are not left behind in development, particularly women who often face challenges accessing financial services and business support.

“For too long many women in our rural communities have lacked proper access to banking and financial services. Through this partnership, we are opening doors for our mothers and women to save money, start businesses, and improve the quality of life for their families,” he said.

He further highlighted the importance of linking culture with economic development, saying the Bilas Peles concept provides opportunities for women to use traditional knowledge, crafts, and cultural identity as pathways for income generation and tourism promotion.

“Our culture is our identity, and our people should benefit from it economically. This initiative allows our women to proudly showcase New Ireland culture while building livelihoods and contributing meaningfully to the provincial economy,” Governor Chan added.

The Empowering Mama Bilas Peles Program is expected to strengthen women-led enterprises, promote financial literacy, and support grassroots development initiatives across the province.

The signing of the MOA formally establishes a long-term partnership framework between the Provincial Government, NIDC, and Mama Bank to deliver financial empowerment programs and community-based development projects throughout New Ireland Province.

The event concluded with the formal signing ceremony, cultural performances, and presentations by women’s groups celebrating the rich cultural identity of New Ireland.