TEACHERS SAVINGS AND LOANS SOCIETY LIMITED ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL BONUS INTEREST FOR 2025

Teachers Savings and Loans Society Limited (TISA/Society), has announced an Additional Bonus Interest for the 2025 financial year, following a strong performance by the Society and the broader TISA Group.

For the 2025 financial year, TISA recorded a profit after tax of K95.8 million, supported by a robust balance sheet of K1.01 billion. Total income increased by K41.5 million, while total assets grew by 2% to K1.01 billion compared to 2024.

TISA Group Chief Executive Officer, Michael Koisen, said the results reflect disciplined financial management, continued member growth, and a strong focus on delivering long-term value to members.

“This performance demonstrates the strength of our cooperative model and the trust our members place in us. Despite challenges across some sectors, TISA has remained focused on sustainability, resilience, and generating sustainable results for the benefit of members,” Mr Koisen said.

As a result of this performance, the TISA Board has approved a discretionary Additional Bonus Interest of 7% for the financial year ending 31 December 2025, reflecting the Society’s strong performance and prudential management. The bonus will be credited to members’ Memba Accounts with TISA Bank, based on their general savings balances as at 31 December 2025. The 7% bonus interest, equivalent to approximately K21.3 million, will be distributed to members in accordance with the approved bonus framework. The Additional Bonus Interest reflects the Society’s commitment to supporting member financial wellbeing, while maintaining prudent capital and liquidity management. TISA Group continues to invest in technology, people, and responsible banking practices to ensure sustainable growth and enhanced services for its members and customers.