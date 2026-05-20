JUNIOR KUMULS COACH APPLAUDS PHILIP COATES ON HIS NRL DEBUT WITH BRONCOS

The current Papua New Guinea Football Academy and Junior Kumuls coach is glad to have coached the newest member of Brisbane Broncos Philip Coates in PNG colours.

Philip who played for the Junior PNG Kumuls in their recent 14-22 defeat to Australia School boys in Port Moresby made his NRL debut with Broncos over the weekend. Despite not getting the win against the New Zealand Warriors in Suncorp, Grima said Philip is destined for great things.

Following in the footsteps of his elder brother and Melbourn Storm winger, Xavier Coates who once represented the PNG Kumuls, Grima said Philip is just starting.

“I had the privilege of coaching Phil Coates during his time with the Junior Kumuls, and I was incredibly proud to see him named last week for his debut with the Brisbane Broncos,” Grima said.

Philip’s family including his elder brother Xavier were at Suncorp to cheer the PNG Kumuls prospect in his debut match. The family were joined by Papua New Guineans far and wide glued to either a Television set in a family home, a bar, in front of a local community tucker shop or on their mobile phones. Even his people in Kerema town, Gulf province were behind him.

“This is a special moment not only for Phil and his family, but also for rugby league supporters across Papua New Guinea who have watched his journey with admiration and excitement,” Grima said.

He said Philip is an outstanding player on and off the field.

“Phil has always demonstrated outstanding character, humility and a strong work ethic, and this opportunity is a reflection of the commitment he has shown throughout his development,” Grima added.

“Making an NRL debut is a significant achievement, but I truly believe this is only the beginning for someone destined for even greater success in the years ahead.”

“All of PNG will be supporting him, cheering him on and feeling inspired by a wonderful young man who proudly represents our people, our pathways and the future of PNG rugby league.”

He also noted the rise of players that came through the PNG NRL Bid academy, now PNGRFL academy pathways and gone into the PNGNRL competition including representing PNG in the PNG Hunters.

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