SOMARE SHIELD CRAFTED BY TAMBUNUM’S MOST SKILLED CARVER

Picture Supplied : WFA President , Judith Kumasi with Bernard Kamboi and the newly handcrafted Somare Soccer Tournament Shield.

By: Thelma Allingham

Bernard Kamboi, a renowned name, uttered among local business circles within East Sepik Province for his incredible craftsmanship, experience and skills in carving the most significant cultural identity symbols that depicts the way of life for the Sepik People.

For this year, he was tasked with the responsibility of handcrafting the Somare Soccer Tournament Shield and yes, he has delivered an amazing work of art.

Kamboi presented the completed shield to Wewak Football Association President Judith Kumasi on Monday with satisfaction saying he is very pleased and privileged to be given the opportunity to work on a masterpiece like the Somare Shield.

Bernard Kamboi originates from Tambunum village in Angoram District and is a self-taught carver who uses his skills and talent as his main source of income to earn his living in Wewak.

WFA President Judith Kumasi thanked Mr Kamboi saying he did an excellent job with the Shield. Kumasi added all that the Shield needs now are the metal plates.

When asked about the type of wood used, President Kumasi said she chose Kwila, and that the carver agreed to her suggestion and, in return, gave Somare shield a new look, which is a masterpiece in its own right.

Some of the iconic and significant woodwork done by Bernard Kamboi are seen at Village Inn and Viaq Villa (Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare’s Tomb site).