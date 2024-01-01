JUGU HAPPY TO SERVE IN RURAL PLACE AFTER ENDURING HARDSHIPS

Picture Supplied : Jugu Dib, receiving his certificate at Rumginae Nursing School last week.

By: Jim John

Jugu Dib was small when his parents separated, this was a painful experience for him then , but that did not stop him to pursue his career in Health care in the present.

Learning through life experiences made him more focused on studies to be successful in life- helped and guided by his guardian parents.

Jugu, is the first born in the family, among three brothers during last week’s graduation , achieved his goal of becoming a Community Health Worker (CHW) after completing two-year studies in CHW program at the Rumginae School of Nursing in Kiunga.

Jugu, aged 27 hails from Dimiri village under Morehead Local Level Government in South Fly District.

Through the Western Governor’s education support program, helped him to complete his studies at the Rumginae health institution.

“I’m happy and willing to serve my people in rural place in my province . People suffer from basic health care services and need health workers to help them. I am ready to impart my knowledge and skills to serve my people.” he said.

Jugu is encouraging other students from Western Province to prioritize education and become good leaders in their community.

“Education is life , so guide it well. Don’t involve yourself much in social and illegal activities that may destroy your future.” He also encouraged.

He completed his primary education at the Daru Town Primary School and completed secondary studies at Daru Secondary School.In 2018, Jugu applied to Rumginae Nursing School which he was accepted to undertake the CHW program.

“I was a Social Science student but God has a plan for me. With God, everything is possible. After working in rural health services, I will still go for further studies at a tertiary institution.” He testified.

In Western Province, rural health services are always in need of health workers, thus Jugu’s achievement will contribute to him serving the lives of people in rural places within South Fly District.