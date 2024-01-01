ALOTAU MID TERM PLAN FOR ECONOMIC ADVANCEMENT LAUNCHED

Supplied Footage: MP Morris (left) with Minister for National Planning Sir Ano Pala (Center) and MP for Esa’ala Open Jimmy Maladina (right) officially launching Alotau District’s Five-Year Plan.

By Francisca Anania

The Alotau District MP and Chairman of Alotau District Development Authority Hon Ricky Morris, launched the district’s five-year plan on the 15th of April in Alotau Milne Bay Province.

The plan is centered on economic advancement through innovative entrepreneurship targeting small medium enterprise to empower its people.

Minister for National Planning Sir Ano Pala together with Minister for Petroleum Jimmy Maladina, Departmental Secretary Mr. Aihi Vaki (Implementation and Rural Development), Milne Bay Deputy Governor Metoa Lelena; newly confirmed Milne Provincial Administrator Igo Gari and Alotau District CEO and Administrator Wilson Hillary were present to witness the launch.

The 2023-2027 Alotau District Development Plan themed ‘Economic Advancement through Innovative Entrepreneurship’ is a plan developed through bottom-up consultations from villagers, to ward development committees; to the seven LLG Assemblies: Alotau Urban, Huhu Rural, Makamaka, Suau Rural; Weraura, Maramatana and Daga.

The plan also saw two workshops held in Rabaraba for the emerging new Baniara District in 2027; and in Alotau for the four LLGs in the upcoming new Alotau District.



The plan focuses on upcoming split of the district and the need for new seats of government headquarters; overall infrastructure development including roads and new hydro power generations plants to address the chronic power blackouts; on unlocking land, resourcing and SME Agribusiness in cocoa, coffee, cattle, poultry and high value coconut products.

The plan aligns with the 2023-2027 Medium Term Development Plan IV of K200 billion economy by 2023.

Mr Morris said that the five-year plan has only three years of implementation.

“I expect my district administration to operationalize it and pursue the resourcing to implement with all relevant Government Bodies and development partners,” he said.



