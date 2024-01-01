SOE REPORT RESEARCH BOOK LAUNCHED

By Louis Maingu

The Mell research and marketing consultant limited has launched the 4th Edition of the Mell Review Book at the mell research centre at ATS in Port Moresby yesterday.

The book contains the progressive work and information of the ten state owned enterprises under kumul Consolidated holdings since 2019.

The Managing Director of Kumul Consolidated Holdings, Professor David KAVANAMUR, who attended the Launching explain that the managing director for Mell research center, Michael approach the Kumul Consolidated Holdings with the initiative to document all their work.

Professor kavanamur mentioned that the book also contained the profile and the strategies of the ten companies going forward.

“It is well returned, it is well researched and well laid out” said Professor Kavanamur.

The Managing Director for Mell research center, Michael Mell stated that all information contained in the book is original and not edited.

“I did not edit it because it is not right to edit legitimate government information,” he added

He further stated that the book contains information from both the government and opposition. “Basically, this magazine contains factual government information. I have recorded the views from the ministers and the prime minister and also from the opposition side” Mr. Mell said.

Professor David KAVANAMUR, representing the minister for state owned enterprises, William Duma and the KCH board and SOE board stated that not many people can undertake such a task.

”Usually, this type of work is done by overseas companies but Mr. Mell has been going on for 30 years and we have confident in him and we support his work”. He said.