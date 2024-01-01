10 HOUSES FOR POLICE

By Esther Gahane

Ten houses for police will be built at the cost of K3.4 million at the nine mile area next to the Cemetery in the Moresby North-East electorate.

This was announced by the member for Moresby North- East John Kaupa during the ground breaking ceremony for the half a billion kina project of building a satellite Town.

This project includes a police barracks, hospital, commercial centre and a suburb area.

He confirmed that a total of 2.5 million kina was already funded by the National Capital District Commission, the National Government and Moresby North- East electorate to build the new police barracks.

It will come with the sealing of roads that leads to the barracks.

Mr Kaupa further highlighted that they will also have a desktop survey to create allotments as soon as he get directives from Lands Minister John Rosso.

“900 square meters of the land is also allocated for commercial activities” he said

This is a counter funded project by member for Moresby North East John Kaupa, National Capital District Commission and the National Government.