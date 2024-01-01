LOMBRUM NAVAL BASE REDEVELOPMENT

By Louis Maingu

Lombrum Naval base in Manus province is under redevelopment through a joint initiative of the Australian and PNG Government. The redevelopment will be delivered by the Australian Department of defense.

On the 3rd of April, the PNG minister for defense, Dr. Billy Joseph was accompanied by senior PNGDF and Australian defense force officials to the Lombrum Naval base construction site for an inspection.

Minister Dr Billy Joseph while inspecting the new infrastructure, acknowledged the Australian government for investing in the redevelopment of Lombrum Naval base.

In a media statment, Dr Billy Joseph stated that The Lombrum Project is a vital infrastructure that will enhance and restore the sovereign capability of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) to protect PNG’s maritime borders and resources through a broad program of mentoring, tailored training and infrastructure development at the PNGDF Naval Base.

The minister was also briefed on site by the contractor and ADF officials that the facilities are built to last 20 years with minimal maintenance and is expected to be completed by September 2024, with the possibility of handing it over to the PNGDF in November 2024.