SNS SPORTS FOR SCHOOLS

By Gladys Kila

Making a difference in the communities we live and work in is part of Stop and Shops community responsibility. In line with this, a 13 weeks sport for schools promotion was launched in May to help schools in NCD win Sporting Equipment.

The Chief Executive Officer of the CPL group of companies, Navin Raju said gives a brief on this Stop and Shop School for Sport Promotion. He said 30 schools across NCD registered for this promotion however, only 14 schools participated.

He said, the initiative was to support and give back to schools because many schools lack proper sporting equipment’s”.

Mr Raju said allowing students to participate in sporting activities is beneficial for their mental and physical well being.

He added that a total of one hundred thousand kina was spent on the sporting equipment and more sporting sets are yet to be given away.

Carr Memorial Adventist collected the higest point grabbing 9 sporting sets for their school followed by St. Anne’s Primary School, St. Theresa, Zion Zeal Apex, Salvation Army and Don Bosco Technical School.

Senior teacher representing Carr Memorial School, Benjamin Jamurang said, they are honored to be part of this promotion and look forward to participating in more of such programs in the future.