NEW MARKET FOR BANZ

By Gladys Kila

As a newly established province in Papua New Guinea, the member for North Whagi District, Honourable Benjamin Mul has so much vision to make Banz, Jiwaka Province a township for his people.

The Banz market project is one of the many impact projects to bring development to his province.

During a cheque presentation of over two hundred and fifty thousand kina to Cane Construction Limited for the proposed Banz Market.

Mr Mul said the proposed Banz market will cost a total of K25 million to complete and the presentation of this cheque will assist the company in the preliminary phase of the project.

He said the proposed market project came about when the minister for Finance and National Planning Rainbo Paita was in his district to launch the K40 million water and sanitation project funded by the United Nations earlier this year.

He further stated that seeing the struggles the people in his electorate endure to sell their fresh produce, this project was proposed to help people in his electorate get a better market facility.

He further stated that seeing the struggles the people in his electorate endure to sell their fresh produce, this project is proposed to help people in his electorate get a better market facility.

Lead architect of Crane Architect and Engineering, Ezekiel Kindinive said the proposed market is a 2-level building that will cater for the marketing needs of people.