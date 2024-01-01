STUDENTS ATTEND MEDIA EDUCATION SEMINAR

Student’s from 10 secondary schools participating in the 3rd Media Education Seminar at the La Selle Technical Secondary School in Hohola. FILE FOOTAGE

By: Tamara Agavi

With the up and coming media freedom day or press freedom day on May 3rd, the Catholic Bishops Conference, Social Communication Commission (SOCOM) held a Media Education Seminar for students and youths at the La Selle Technical Secondary School in Hohola yesterday.

The seminar is the third for this year , however the seminar program itself was initiated in 2017. Yesterdays program saw the participation of 10 secondary schools and youths from the Mary Help of Christians Parish in Sabama.

The program targets secondary school students from Catholic run educational institutions as well as other secondary school and higher institututions to provide necessary information regarding the ever changing world of media and how young people can be able to use the right tools to communicate effectively. On March 23rd of this year , the second session of the Media Education Seminar series was focused the print Media and took place at the St. Charles Lwanga Secondary school.

In the recent third media seminar hosted at the La Selle Technical Secondary School , the team from CBC under its Social Communication Commission and led by Fr. Ambrose Pereira , SDB EOA Social Communications Coordinator, with a team of volunteers from the CBC SOCOM , explore what Radio Drama is , what a Jingle is and video basic shots.

The program itself begun with moments of prayer and reflection and ice breaker games to enable students from each school familiarise and meet their peers from other schools within Port Moresby.

The theme for the media seminar was , I have a Dream , and students from each school were tasked to do a radio dram on the theme, ” I have a Dream : Youth and climate change , which is related to this years world Press Freedom Day theme as well.

One participant from Marianville Catholic Secondary School , Roselyn Hoko said the highlight of the day was the ice breaker games that they did throughout the day to get to know their peers from the other Catholic run education intitution. ” For me, the highlight was us playing games as well as the oppotunity to meet other students from other schools” said Roselyn.

Another Participant from the Mary Help of Christians parish in Sabama said ” This seminar helped me to come out of my shell and interact with other people, I am normally a very shy person”.

Through this one day media seminars , students will be critical consumers as well as creative producers of news , share their individual stories within their school as well be media informed . The seminar will also encourage students and participants to spread the Good News through the media.

Students are also encouraged to form a media club within their school and to share positive stories with their peers.

The fourth & fifth Media Education Seminar will take place on 4-5 May and 14th – 15th June this year respectively.