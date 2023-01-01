PPL RECRUITS SENIOR EXECUTIVES

State Owned Enterprise (SOE) PNG Power Limited has announced the appointment of three executives in the company’s streamlined management structure recently.

This is part of the company’s reform and rationalization.

They include Mr Mark Greenaway as Chief Technical Officer (CTO) and Dr Nigel Booker as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), who were appointed after an independent international search, and are expected to commence employment with PPL later in August 2023. Additionally, Mr Peter Mell, formerly the CCO, has been assigned to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The newly appointed executives, were welcomed by the PNG Power Board Chairman, McRonald Nale. Mr Nale said, “these three officers replace seven positions in PPL’s previous structure, and bring with them a wealth of corporate and power industry knowledge and experience.”

“These reforms, endorsed by the NEC, are essential elements in the journey to restore PPL’s ability to provide reliable and affordable power across the country,” Mr Nale clarified.

Chairman Nale added, “The appointments complement wider organizational changes which include eliminating certain management positions, cutting salaries of other positions, and streamlining back office and support services, introducing retirement and redundancy packages and beefing up our apprenticeship and graduate scheme programs”.

“The staffing changes are in parallel with operational measures to stabilise the Port Moresby, Ramu and Gazelle grids which have begun or are in the planning stages.”

The chairman advised that the new management appointees will head three functional units and report to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer. He briefly outlined the backgrounds of the three new appointees.

“Mr Mell is an experienced finance executive, previously with BAT PNG and appointed PPL’s CCO last year. His new position as CFO is responsible for Finance, Shared Services, Information Technology, Risk Management, and Human Resources.”

“Mr Greenaway has held many operational and management positions in the energy business in Australia and the Pacific. As Chief Technical Officer, his responsibilities include Generation, Transmission and Distribution, Asset Development, Asset Management, and National System Operations.”

“Dr Nigel Booker, as Chief Commercial Officer, will be responsible for Retail, Strategic Business Development and Government Relations, Procurement, and the Program Office.”