SIR PETER IPATAS IS PART OF THE MARAPE-ROSSO GOVERNMENT SAYS PEOPLE’S PARTY GENERAL SECRETARY

By Mortimer Yangharry

General Secretary of the People’s Party, Willie Palme has brushed aside media speculations that People’s Party (PP) parliamentary founder and veteran Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas (pictured) has left the government saying he is an integral member of the Marape-Rosso government.

“Sir Peter Ipatas did not resign from the government,” Palme said as assurance to members and supporters.

“The news that is going around on social media is false or fake. People are doing that to discredit the reputation of the senior leader,” Palme added.

The People’s Party parliamentary members include Wabag Open MP and Health Minister Dr. Lino Tom who is also the party leader, Jimi Open MP Wake Goi and Talasea Open MP Freddie Kumai.