By Esther Gahane

Project Yumi Inc, an Australian and Papua New Guinea registered not for profit organization, and Credit Corporation signed a Corporate Sponsorship Agreement last year for the delivery of a youth empowerment training program, Project Wok.

Prior to the commencement of the 2023 program, in October 2022 Project Yumi Inc ran a pilot of the Project Wok Program for students who are family members of Credit Corporation employees.

Following the successful pilot program, Credit Corporation offered 29 graduates the opportunity to participate in two weeks of paid structured work experience.

The Project Wok Work Experience Program was tailored specifically for Credit Corporation and its business and included a mix of on the job training and experience, computer software training and a range of business compliance training.

The graduates were hosted by various departments across Credit Corporation’s Corporate Office, PNG Sales and Service Division and their Property Division.