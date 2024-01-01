NEW ORO PROVINCIAL BUILDING

The Oro Provincial Government is expected to have a new Provincial Assembly building by next year, courtesy of shares from the province’s Oil Palm dividends.

Northern Governor Gary Juffa who has been at the forefront of pushing the government for the shares of the dividends was a happy man when he officiated the ground breaking ceremony of the project in Popondetta on Wednesday this week.

Governor Juffa was persistent in securing K40 million through the shares from the Oil Palm dividends, part of which will be used for the project.

“The Oro provincial government has committed K14 million to build a proper assembly building for the people of Oro where we can sit down and deliberate on matters that affect our province and how we can progress development in our province” said Governor Juffa.

“I want to thank the provincial administration and the national government and the Members of my Provincial Executive Council and Assembly for their patience and understanding and contribution to making this project become a reality.”

The old Oro Provincial Assembly building was burnt down in 2018.

Oro Provincial Administrator Trevor Magei said there were important documents and legislations which all went up in flames when the building was burnt down.

“It took us almost 15 years to struggle to look for funding to build a new one,” said Magei.

Mr Magei acknowledged Governor Juffa for securing the funding through the shares from the Oil Palm dividends.

“Thanks to the Prime Minister James Marape and the Kumul Consolidated Holdings (KCH) who were instrumental to do research and find out the status of our shares in the oil palm”

“We are very fortunate to have the assistance of our Governor who was supportive of the entire process of securing these funds.”

Mr. Magei said the tendering process went through the Provincial Procurement Committee and they have awarded the contract to China Railway Construction and work is expected to commence on 25th of this month.

He said Governor Juffa anticipates this Assembly building to be completed on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the country’s independence next year.

“We are working towards that target and although K14 million has been identified as initial cost, this may increase.”

“The building will have offices for all our presidents, sector chairman’s, appointment members and a public gallery,” Mr Magei said.