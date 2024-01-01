SELLERS IN KIUNGA AFFECTED AS MAIN MARKET CLOSED

By Jim John

Over 300 sellers in Kiunga, Western Province have been left outside the market gate with no proper shelters as renovations on the main market are underway.

This resulted in the loss of their fresh produce due to too much sunlight, that led to the sellers not being able to sell enough of their produce.

Sellers have raised concerns that there should be temporary market spots allocated to them before renovation and restructure work can be done.

They expressed that selling fresh produce help to sustain their livelihood and caters for their welfares, therefore early awareness should have been done before closing the main market.

Sellers are now calling on the town authorities to address their issue in this regard.

In response, the new Kiunga town manager, Vincent William mentioned the whole approach in closing the market today was to organize the market area and allocate proper section for all different fresh produce.

“The Market is all mixed up and not in order so we closed to remove illegal sales like, clothing, betel nut, smoke and other store goods. The Market is supposed to cater for only fresh produce. Health authorities will carry out inspection.” William said.

He assured the people of North Fly and Kiunga that the market will reopen this week for normal business.

In recent years the main market in Kiunga was deemed unhygienic as a result from having illegal street sellers as Kiunga saw an influx of people into the town, overcrowding the market.

The town manager added that such activities will not be entertained in Kiunga, adding that once the market space is fixed, he will continue on to address PMV operation issues, by allocating proper bus stops for all the PMV operators.

The people of North Fly are advised to follow rules imposed by town authorities to maintain cleanliness and good order.