ADRA SUBMITS WATER SUPPLY FEASIBILITY STUDY REPORTS

The Country Director of the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), Darren Yorio today submitted three completed water supply feasibility study reports to the Minister for International Trade and Investment & Yangoru-Saussia MP, Richard Maru.

The reports included the full feasibility study for developing a modern water supply Wingei Secondary School, Kusambuk High School, and the Yangoru Mobile Barracks using underground bores and a filtration system.

“The Yangoru-Saussia District Development Authority (DDA) has proposed to develop stand-alone water supply systems for all these three critical institutions. All three will have bore water supply systems. In Kusambuk, the water supply system will cover the needs of the high school, the primary school, and the surrounding communities. The cost to build these stand-alone modern water supply systems are: Wingei water supply system- K1.5 million; Kusambuk water supply system- K1.5 million; and Yangoru Mobile Barracks- K3 million,” Minister Maru said.

Minister Maru further stated that the Yangoru-Saussia DDA is very keen to have modern water supply facilities in all our high schools and secondary schools and key Government institutions like the Yangoru Mobile Barracks.

“In terms of process the three feasibility study reports will now be submitted to Water PNG Limited to undertake their own technical evaluation of the study and designs as the regulator of the water and sanitation industry of Papua New Guinea. Only upon their visit and approval of the designs and the costings the Yangoru-Saussia DDA will proceed to contract the ADRA to build these three proposed modern water supply systems.” he said.

Minister Maru thanked ADRA for their partnership with the Yangoru-Saussia DDA to improve the lives of the people in the District by providing very modern and safe water supply systems in the District in line with the National WASH Policy which calls for 70 per cent of all citizens to have access to safe water and sanitation by 2030.