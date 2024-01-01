PM MARAPE ACKNOWLEDGES MOROBE’S ROLE IN PNG’S ECONOMY

Prime Minister and Treasurer James Marape has described Morobe as one of the most-important provinces of the country which anchors 70 per cent of the country’s economy.

He made this statement on Friday, February 16, 2024, when receiving the K681 million Morobe Provincial Budget from the provincial member Luther Wenge and was witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister and Lae MP John Rosso, Finance Minister and Finschhafen MP Rainbo Paita, Morobe Provincial Administrator Max Bruten, members of the Tutumang (Morobe Provincial Assembly), and provincial administration officials.

Prime Minister assured provincial member Wenge that he would expedite the approval of the Morobe budget through the Treasury.

The 2024 Morobe Provincial Budget of K680, 765,400 was ratified in the Morobe provincial assembly recently.

“With 70 per cent of the budget, amounting to K469,187,700, funded by National Government grants, this allocation reflects a significant investment in Morobe’s future,” Prime Minister Marape said.

“The balance, constituting 30% or K211,577,600, is financed through Morobe Provincial Government’s Internal Revenue.

“Lae is from where Momase is fed, Highlands is fed, and New Guinea Islands are fed in terms of economic spin. Morobe is one of the most-important provinces in the country.

“I appreciate the continued support of Morobe in as far as the economy is concerned and where we are today.”

Prime Minister Marape highlighted that the budget also includes provisions for Infrastructure Development Grants (IDGs) for the Wafi-Golpi Mine.

“Later this month, if not early next month, the Mining Department will visit Morobe again to complete necessary steps concerning the Wafi-Golpu Mine Project,” Prime Minister announced.