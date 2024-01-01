SCREENING PROCESS BEGINS FOR LUFA DISTRICT TERTIARY STUDENTS SCHOOL FEE ASSISTANCE APPLICANTS

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Lufa District Development Authority (LDDA) will subsidize school fees for tertiary students attending tertiary institutions throughout the country.

For the past six weeks after the announcement made by the local MP and Minister for Environment and Conservation, Simo Kilepa, tertiary students have taken this opportunity to apply accordingly.

Minister Kilepa confirmed that officers from the LDDA have started the screening process yesterday and will continue until all applications are thoroughly screened accordingly.

The MP assured the parents and guardians of whose children were attending tertiary institutions that the LDDA will subsidize K3,000 each for postgraduate and undergraduate students, K2000 for students attending colleges and K1,000 for students attending Technology and Vocational Educational (TVET) institutions throughout the country.

The local MP, who is an integral member of the United Resource Party, is ensuring tertiary students from his district are assisted accordingly.