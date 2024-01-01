MORE DUMP TRUCKS NEEDED TO UPGRADE THE BORDER ROAD IN NORTH FLY

By Jim John

A Bulldozer and three more dump trucks are needed to load the gravels to complete work on the border road.

Currently, the local contractor Upper Ok Tedi Resource Company in Ningerum Local Level Government tasked to construct the road has two excavators, one bulldozer and one dump truck which have been used for road work at the border villages in North Fly District since 2018.

Three months ago, one of the excavator while fixing the road sank into water logged area and has not been removed.

Manager of the contractor Kawuk Konmop said they tried their best to remove this excavator but due to deep water and muddy area, their efforts were futile and the machine remained submerged.

Despite this challenge, the border pilot project road has been completed and need gravels to upgrade the road.

“All gravels to put on the road will be taken at the Birimkamba waterfront so we need more dump trucks to load the stones. This road will be the tans- national highway so more support is needed to maintain the road” Mr. Konmop said.

He has thanked North Fly MP James Donald, Western Governor Taboi Awi Yoto and the Chief Executive Officer of Ok Tedi Mining Limited, Kedi Ilimbit to support this border road to connect PNG and Indonesia.

North Fly Member James Donald assured the people of Western Province and PNG that the District Development Authority (NFDDA) is working closely with the Fly River Provincial Government (FRPG) and the National Government to ensure the border area at Wumbit, Butmambin of PNG side is developed to connect PLBN Yetetkun border facility at Boven Digoel District in Papua Province of Indonesia.