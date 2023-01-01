SANAGKE TO PERFORM FOLLOWING APPOINTMENT

By Sharon Engnui

The Newly appointed Deputy Executive to the petroleum sector national content office Mr. Simon Sanagke remains determined to deliver and implement the policy.

Mr. Sanagke made this statement during the official launching of the petroleum Sector national content policy in Port Moresby yesterday.

According to the minister responsible Kerenga Kua the Department and NEC’s decision to create the petroleum sector national content office was an integral part of Papua LNG and all future projects moving forward.

The Newly appointed executive Director Mr. Simon Sanagke acknowledged the government and the secretary for the appointment, and pledged to deliver for the department and the national government’s expectations going forward.

Mr Sanagke will advise the steering committee for the optimization and maximization of opportunities for business and contracts to PNG citizens and company business men and women in PNG and also, he will be responsible for working this fine line between the investors and all the contractors to make sure that national content policies and guidelines are properly set and there is no confusion to implement it.