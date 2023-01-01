PRIME MINISTER MARAPE APPLAUDS MS. FRANCESCA SEMOSO’S HISTORIC VICTORY AS MP-ELECT FOR NORTH BOUGAINVILLE

Prime Minister and Pangu Pati leader Hon. James Marape says the election of Ms. Francesca Semoso as North Bougainville MP is resounding testament to Pangu’s unwavering commitment to promoting women’s leadership in Papua New Guinea. He said this recently when congratulating Ms. Semoso on her election as MP-Elect for North Bougainville.

Prime Minister Marape extended his heartfelt congratulations to Ms. Semoso for her remarkable achievement in the recent elections.

Her victory came having secured an impressive 13,270 votes, surpassing her 16 competitors. She now becomes the third woman MP in the current term of the Papua New Guinean Parliament.

This historic win further bolsters Pangu Pati’s representation, increasing the party’s count to 54 MPs following their significant triumph with 39 seats in the 2022 National General Election.

“I congratulate Ms. Semoso on behalf of the people of Papua New Guinea, Pangu Pati, and my family. I also thank all other candidates,” Prime Minister Marape said.

“Ms. Semoso’s election stands as a beacon of hope and progress, highlighting the remarkable strides being made towards gender equality in Papua New Guinea, and Pangu Pati’s firm commitment to this cause.

“Pangu Pati recognises the pressing need to empower more women within the National Parliament, hence, our selection of Ms. Semoso as our candidate for North Bougainville in June.”

“Her election unequivocally demonstrates that our party’s policies are gaining the trust and support of the people.

“Ms. Semoso has exhibited exceptional leadership in Bougainville, where she has been actively engaged with the community, particularly among women, who play vital roles in both traditional and contemporary cultures on Bougainville.

“I am delighted that Pangu Pati made the right choice in selecting Ms. Semoso, as evidenced by the overwhelming support she received from the people of North Bougainville.”

Ms. Semoso’s journey in politics has been marked by her dedication to the community. She previously served two terms as a politician in the Autonomous Bougainville Government, initially elected through the reserved seat for women. Her outstanding contributions led her to become the deputy speaker for Bougainville.

Today, she is not only a successful business woman but also remains an active figure in the political and community engagement sphere within Bougainville. Her roots trace back to Malasang Village on Buka Island.