ROAD ACCIDENT RESCUE DRILL

As part of a refresher course for Papua New Guinea Fire Service firefighters across the country, who are undertaking a 2 weeks theory and practical training.

Today, a practical live drill exercise of Road Accident Rescue or RAR was displayed by the participating firefighters at the PNG Fire Service Training College at Gerehu in the nation’s capital

This training aims to equip Fire fighters with tactical skills and knowledge when responding to emergencies.

Clement Wane, Inspector for Tactical Training explained the objective of the RAR drill.

“What we are doing is to maintain the skills competency of our fire fighters.”

There are 22 participants from 12 provincial Fire Service Stations, 2 representatives from each station.

Among the 21 male fire fighters there is only one female officer Philipa Haunembo who shared her experience thus far, also stating that Popondetta Fire Station where she is stationed does not have a Fire truck with RAR equipment and breathing apparatus for their Firefighting operations.

“During these 2 weeks, my male colleagues have been supportive though it is challenging I am reminded that if men can do it, so can I,” she said.

Officer Haunembo is a pioneer female fire fighter in the country who has served for the past 13 years.

Sub Officer Gerry Watts, participant from Kimbe Fire Station shared the same sentiments.

He said, “it is a good thing that we go through this refresher course, so we are reminded on these skills.”

Sub-officer Watts has been in service for 23 years.

The participants of this refresher course will return to their various PNG Fire Service stations and impart these skills to their fellow colleagues.



