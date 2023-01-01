PORT MORESBY SOCCER ASSOCIATION TO LAUNCH 2023 SEASON

The Port Moresby Soccer Association (PMSA) will be officially launching the 2023 season proper at the Bisini Soccer Park in Port Moresby, on Sunday the 18th of June 2023, this launching will be officiated by the newly elected President of PMSA.

The 2023 season proper will see ten of the best teams in NCD go head-to-head during the 22 weeks of the competition.

Apart from the Premier League, PMSA will have competitions in six other divisions; The First, Second and Third Divisions all have 10 competing teams respectively, The Women’s League that has a Premier Division and a 1 st Division and the Youth (Under 19) competition.

The PMSA Proper season will kick-off with matches on the on Friday the 16 th June 2023 King’s Birthday public holiday and will run it round robin competition for 18 weeks ending on the 7 October 2023, followed by four weeks of the finals play-offs from the 14 to 29 October 2023 and the Premier League Grand Finals.

According to a statement from PMSA, A Corporate Tournament will be hosted between the first and second rounds, on the 12 th & 13 August 2023. These community tournaments are aimed at creating the opportunity for PMSA and its members to network with the corporate sector, as well as raise revenue to sustain the Associations day-to-day operations.