APPOINTMENT OF ACTING POLICE STATION COMMANDER FOR WAPENAMANDA IN ENGA PROVINCE

By Mortimer Yangharry

Enga Provincial Police Commander Superintendent George Kakas has announced the appointment of Senior Sergeant Hosea Patiliu as the Acting Police Station Commander for Wapenamanda.



Senior Sergeant Patiliu was appointed as of yesterday to stand in for former PSC Senior Sergeant David Leo who was laid off due to conflict of interest matters in the ongoing inter clan fighting between the Nenae and Mupalu subclans of the Itokon clan in Wapenamanda district.



“Because of the perception of Senior Sergeant David Leo being from this area, I just laid him off until this tribal conflict subsides,he will be recalled.He hasn’t done anything wrong,” confirmed PPC Kakas.



The fighting erupted on Sunday with properties worth into hundreds thousands of kina destroyed and one confirmed death with unconfirmed reports of several deaths yet to verify.