REFINERY AND EXPLORATION

By Sharon Engnui

Mining Minister Sir Ano Pala on the floor of parliament recently revealed that PNG has no refinery that is operating at the moment.

He made this statement following a request made by the Morobe Governor Luther Wenge to establish a refinery centre in his province.

Many of the companies operating within the country export extracted minerals to overseas countries to be refined, these activities have been going on for so long. Governor for Morobe Luther Wenge on that note highlighted that PNG cannot continue on like this and needs to divert in to establishing a refinery. Governor Wenge then appealed to the government to allow the Morobe Provincial government to establish a refinery in the province.

“We are ready to set up refinery of all minerals of all kinds, I can’t talk for PNG but I can talk for Morobe because I have the political mandate to ask these questions, can you the Mining Minister allow us the Morobe Provincial Government set up refinery to refine all minerals of all kinds” He said.

Mining Minister in response revealed that PNG currently has no refinery which remains a major concern for the country and alluded that if the Morobe Provincial Government has the Resources to establish one, the sector will allow for that to happen.

“What you are raising is what the country needs right now, so governor if you have the resources, organization and cooperate structure and you are ready I will allow you to set up a refinery because right now there is no refinery, I understand in Indonesia there is about 20 refineries and they don’t allow their minerals resources to be sent overseas for refining so it is important that somebody who is will with the resources and structure can come forward and I will give it to you” He said.

Governor Wenge, also requested permission from the Mining Minister to allow the Provincial Government to carry out the Exploration exercise.

He said “we have to do it ourselves, and we can conduct exploration to gold or other minerals, an exploration in relation to oil and gas, I now ask the minister to grant us permission by law or consistence with the law to allow us to do exploration of minerals of all kinds in the province of Morobe”.

Sir Ano Pala in response, advised the governor to set up a proper cooperate structure, apply and follow the normal processes highlighting that laws involved are applicable to both the private and public sectors.

By Sharon Engnui

Mining Minister Sir Ano Pala on the floor of parliament recently revealed that PNG has no refinery that is operating at the moment.

He made this statement following a request made by the Morobe Governor Luther Wenge to establish a refinery centre in his province.

Many of the companies operating within the country export extracted minerals to overseas countries to be refined, these activities have been going on for so long. Governor for Morobe Luther Wenge on that note highlighted that PNG cannot continue on like this and needs to divert in to establishing a refinery. Governor Wenge then appealed to the government to allow the Morobe Provincial government to establish a refinery in the province.

“We are ready to set up refinery of all minerals of all kinds, I can’t talk for PNG but I can talk for Morobe because I have the political mandate to ask these questions, can you the Mining Minister allow us the Morobe Provincial Government set up refinery to refine all minerals of all kinds” He said.

Mining Minister in response revealed that PNG currently has no refinery which remains a major concern for the country and alluded that if the Morobe Provincial Government has the Resources to establish one, the sector will allow for that to happen.

“What you are raising is what the country needs right now, so governor if you have the resources, organization and cooperate structure and you are ready I will allow you to set up a refinery because right now there is no refinery, I understand in Indonesia there is about 20 refineries and they don’t allow their minerals resources to be sent overseas for refining so it is important that somebody who is will with the resources and structure can come forward and I will give it to you” He said.

Governor Wenge, also requested permission from the Mining Minister to allow the Provincial Government to carry out the Exploration exercise.

He said “we have to do it ourselves, and we can conduct exploration to gold or other minerals, an exploration in relation to oil and gas, I now ask the minister to grant us permission by law or consistence with the law to allow us to do exploration of minerals of all kinds in the province of Morobe”.

Sir Ano Pala in response, advised the governor to set up a proper cooperate structure, apply and follow the normal processes highlighting that laws involved are applicable to both the private and public sectors.